West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn Transfers to National Championship Finalist

If Cam Vaughn can put it all together, he can be a special player in college football, and perhaps at the next level. Unfortunately, West Virginia fans won't get to see that development take place in Morgantown, as he has officially transferred to Miami (FL).

The quarterback-turned receiver spent the first three years of his career with Rich Rodriguez, spending two of those seasons at Jacksonville State. In his final season with the Gamecocks, he pulled down 48 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers dipped in 2025 at WVU, in large part due to the inefficiency of the passing game and the rotating door at quarterback. Still, he led the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (541), and touchdown receptions (4).

Vaughn did not plan to enter the transfer portal initially, even telling fans on a live stream, "What do you mean, bro? I am staying! Mountaineer for life," when asked by a WVU fan, "Can you please stay with us?" Just days later, Vaughn announced his intentions to enter the portal. This was likely a decision that the staff made, and something that Rodriguez hinted at toward the end of the season with a certain group of players.

“There are a handful of guys that are frankly going to be called to task a little bit and say you need to show us in the next month or two months that you’re right for our program, or you’re going to have to find a spot. If everybody’s not disciplined and focused and doing the right things the right way and all that, then I ain’t going to mess with them. They’ll have to go somewhere else. We don’t have a lot of those problems, but there are a few guys that are going to be up against it. They have the ability to make it right and have a great career here, but they also could mess up, and then they’ll have to do their career somewhere else.”

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

