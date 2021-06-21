REPORT: Derek Culver Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Cavaliers

The former Mountaineer is getting some looks around the NBA.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just a little over a month away and former West Virginia big man Derek Culver is hoping to impress NBA scouts in workouts to be considered a draftable player.

In just about every mock draft that can be found on the internet, Culver's name is currently absent. If he were to go undrafted, Culver would still have an opportunity to play in the NBA's Summer League or maybe even in the G-League. Culver's post offense and his ability to rebound the ball at a high percentage will interest several teams throughout the draft evaluation process.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Culver recently participated in a pre-draft workout for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This past season, Culver averaged 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor. In early March, Culver was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection alongside Jared Butler (Baylor), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), and Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State).

Culver's teammate, Miles McBride worked out for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks last week.

