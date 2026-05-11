WVU in the NBA: Deuce McBride Goes Berserk, Helps Knicks Advance in Playoffs

For many years, West Virginia basketball did not have many alums in the NBA, and if they did, they rarely saw playing time or made any noise. Miles McBride is changing that nearly every time he steps on the floor.

On Sunday, Deuce put together the performance of a lifetime, connecting on 7/9 shots from three-point range, leading the New York Knicks with 25 points to finish off the four-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I always feel like I’m going to make shots," McBride said. "I trust my work. I trust my preparation, and they left me open.”

Deuce McBride as the Knicks sweep the 76ers



25 points

4 rebounds

7-9 3P

+33



DEUUUUUUUUUCE pic.twitter.com/J76ANtqENl — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) May 10, 2026

McBride was red hot from the jump and created a 9-0 run by himself early in the first quarter to give the Knicks some cushion right out of the gates. He hit each of his first five shots from downtown, which forced the Sixers to take some attention away from Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who combined for 10 triples.

“Deuce…Deuce is unbelievable," said Knicks head coach Mike Brown. "His ability to stretch the floor and create space for others is second to none. He’s got a confidence about him, a belief in himself that just makes us take another level on both ends of the floor.”

McBride is inching closer to joining an exclusive club

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While there have been guys like Joe Mazzulla and Jonnie West who have been a part of an NBA championship organization, there have only been two former Mountaineers who won an NBA title as a player — Jerry West and Jerome Anderson. Winning a ring would automatically launch him into another tier. Catching someone like Jerry West isn't going to happen, of course, but he could very easily become the best player to ever come out of WVU, not-named Jerry West. He has improved his game each and every year he's been in the association, scoring more points per game, increasing his role, and overall impact for the Knicks.

McBride keeps tabs on WVU

Although Jalen Brunson said on a podcast that he's never seen McBride wear West Virginia gear, and instead sees him rocking Ohio State stuff, he has major love for the Old Gold and Blue. Recently, he reacted to a tweet recapping all of the big additions West Virginia has made to its roster through high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

The Knicks will face the winner of Cleveland/Detroit. The Pistons currently have a 2-1 lead in the series.