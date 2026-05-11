WVU in the NBA: Deuce McBride Goes Berserk, Helps Knicks Advance in Playoffs
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For many years, West Virginia basketball did not have many alums in the NBA, and if they did, they rarely saw playing time or made any noise. Miles McBride is changing that nearly every time he steps on the floor.
On Sunday, Deuce put together the performance of a lifetime, connecting on 7/9 shots from three-point range, leading the New York Knicks with 25 points to finish off the four-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.
“I always feel like I’m going to make shots," McBride said. "I trust my work. I trust my preparation, and they left me open.”
McBride was red hot from the jump and created a 9-0 run by himself early in the first quarter to give the Knicks some cushion right out of the gates. He hit each of his first five shots from downtown, which forced the Sixers to take some attention away from Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who combined for 10 triples.
“Deuce…Deuce is unbelievable," said Knicks head coach Mike Brown. "His ability to stretch the floor and create space for others is second to none. He’s got a confidence about him, a belief in himself that just makes us take another level on both ends of the floor.”
McBride is inching closer to joining an exclusive club
While there have been guys like Joe Mazzulla and Jonnie West who have been a part of an NBA championship organization, there have only been two former Mountaineers who won an NBA title as a player — Jerry West and Jerome Anderson. Winning a ring would automatically launch him into another tier. Catching someone like Jerry West isn't going to happen, of course, but he could very easily become the best player to ever come out of WVU, not-named Jerry West. He has improved his game each and every year he's been in the association, scoring more points per game, increasing his role, and overall impact for the Knicks.
McBride keeps tabs on WVU
Although Jalen Brunson said on a podcast that he's never seen McBride wear West Virginia gear, and instead sees him rocking Ohio State stuff, he has major love for the Old Gold and Blue. Recently, he reacted to a tweet recapping all of the big additions West Virginia has made to its roster through high school recruiting and the transfer portal.
The Knicks will face the winner of Cleveland/Detroit. The Pistons currently have a 2-1 lead in the series.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_