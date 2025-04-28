WVU Product Ryan Bergert Pitches Clean Inning in Major League Debut
It has not been a straight path to the big leagues for right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert.
The end of his career at West Virginia didn't go as he had hoped, with the 2020 season coming to a screeching halt due to the pandemic, and then in 2021, he underwent Tommy John surgery, which put him on the shelf for several months.
Despite the unfortunate ending to his tenure in Morgantown, Bergert was still selected in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft. After three years and some change in the San Diego Padres' farm system, Bergert got the call-up to the show.
In his major league debut, Bergert tossed a scoreless inning of work against the Tampa Bay Rays and even notched his first career strikeout, where he painted the outside corner with a 93 mph fastball, freezing José Caballero.
From 2019-20, Bergert made 21 appearances in the Old Gold and Blue, pitching to the tune of a 2.30 ERA in 58.2 innings of work. He struck out 68 batters and walked just 19, which is one heck of a ratio. Maybe the most impressive stat is that opposing hitters had a combined batting average of just .182 against him.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Will Wyatt Milum Start as a Rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Updated WVU Football O-Line Depth Chart with New Transfer Commit Malik Agbo
No. 17 West Virginia Continues to Roll, Completes Sweep of UCF