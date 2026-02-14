WVU, Georgia Southern to Play Two Saturday: Odds, Pitching Probables, TV + More
Because of bad weather expected in the Statesboro area on Sunday, West Virginia (1-0) and Georgia Southern (0-1) have bumped the final game of this series up to today for a doubleheader.
First pitch for game one of the twin bill will begin at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The second game will start approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
On Friday night, it took a while for West Virginia's bats to heat up, but once they did, things got ugly for the Eagles.
The Mountaineers took the season opener from Georgia Southern by a score of 15-3 behind a 2-for-5 night from centerfielder Armani Guzman, who knocked in three runs and collected a pair of doubles. Two of those RBI came in a six-run sixth inning where WVU went from down one to up 8-5. Senior reliever Reese Bassinger did tremendous work out of the bullpen, stretching out 3.2 innings of scoreless ball, punching out five hitters while allowing just one hit.
With a strong Liberty team on deck for the Mountaineers, it would be huge to come away with a three-game sweep of the Eagles.
Here are today's probables on the mound for both teams and both games.
Game 1
WVU: Maxx Yehl (Did not pitch in 2025)
GSU: Thomas Burke (0-1, 5.46 ERA, 25 K, 24 BB, 28.0 IP
Game 2
WVU: Dawson Montesa (8-1, 1.99 ERA, 105 K, 24 BB, 72.1 IP (at Adelphi)
GSU: Chase Davis (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 13 K, 13 BB, 20.2 IP (at South Alabama)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
For game one of the doubleheader, the Mountaineers are -150 on the run line, meaning to win by two or more. They are -230 on the moneyline with the over/under at 12.5. Game two has similar odds with West Virginia at -158 on the run line, -245 on the moneyline, and an over/under of 12.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
