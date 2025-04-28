Updated WVU Football O-Line Depth Chart with New Transfer Commit Malik Agbo
Over the weekend, West Virginia picked up a commitment from Texas offensive line transfer Malik Agbo. Where does he fit into the mix? What about the rest of the offensive line unit? We have officially updated our o-line depth chart projection to include the latest addition.
Keep in mind that players will likely be moved around to different spots during fall camp.
LT: Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay, Jahmir Davis
Bausley was the favorite to land the job early on, but now North Alabama transfer Mickel Clay enters the mix. I've been told there's at least one other player on the roster who can play both tackle and guard, who will be in the conversation. My assumption is that Nick Krahe is that player, but it could also be Joshua Aisosa. For now, we'll give the slightest edge to Bausley. This, I have a feeling, will change by game one.
LG: Walter Young Bear, Joshua Aisosa, Wyatt Minor, Phillip Bowser, Griffin Fogle
West Virginia is home to one of the best names in all of college football, Walter Young Bear. That makes him an automatic starter, right? In all seriousness, I'd expect WVU to lean with the more experienced guy here and give Aisosa another year to develop before becoming a three-year starter.
C: Landen Livingston, Robby Martin, Brandon Homady
This is the only position across the entire offensive line I feel confident about. Well, that is in terms of my projections. Livingston is the answer at center and should be a terrific fit for this offense, considering how well he moves.
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Nick Krahe, Cooper Young, Raymond Kovalesky
If Krahe does not land a starting spot at tackle, I have him slated as the No. 2 right guard behind LSU transfer Kimo Makane'ole. Although Makane'ole has been around college football for quite some time, he doesn't have a ton of game experience. Again, assuming Krahe sticks at guard, I would guess that these two will eventually end up splitting time.
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo, Andreas Hunter
Crawford is as close to a lock at right tackle as Livingston is at center, but he will have some competition. Does it come from Agbo? Mickel Clay staying at his more natural position at right tackle? Who knows how Jack Bicknell Jr. will have guys slotted? At the end of the day, Crawford likely ends up being the guy.
