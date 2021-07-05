BREAKING: RB Justin Williams Commits to WVU

For the 2nd time in as many days, the West Virginia coaching staff has landed a big-time recruit. Sunday afternoon it was 2022 cornerback Jacolby Spells and just moments ago, 2022 running back Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA announced his pledge to the Mountaineers, just as we predicted a few days ago.

Williams chose West Virginia over Nebraska, Louisville, and several other Power Five schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt. For him, it was about fin the right staff and the right fit and West Virginia checked off both of those boxes.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches and they have made me a priority throughout my recruitment," Williams told Mountaineer Maven. "I think WVU would be a great opportunity for me to excel and push myself. There's a lot of great talent on the team and I want to be a part of it. I can just see myself in the offense, having a strong connection with the coaching staff, and it just seems like a family environment."

The lead recruiters in Williams' recruitment were running backs coach/co-offensive coordinator Chad Scott and inside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz.

Williams becomes West Virginia's 12th commit of the 2022 recruiting class.

