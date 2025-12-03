2026 Philadelphia Cornerback Simaj Hill Seals the Deal with West Virginia

After being committed to West Virginia since the second week of June, class of 2026 cornerback Simaj Hill is finally a Mountaineer. Today, we'll take a close look at his skill set and when he could see the field.

CB Simaj Hill's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'1" Weight: 180

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High School: St. Joseph's Prep

Other offers: Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (OH), New Hampshire, North Carolina State, Rhode Island, Syracuse, UConn, Wake Forest.

Scouting Report

Has good eye discipline in that he's able to read the quarterback without taking too long a peek in the backfield, thus leading to a big play over his head. He's got pretty good size and length, using it to his advantage in jumpball situations. There was one play where he showed some stick-to-itiveness, hanging tight with his receiver in man coverage on a play that broke down and had the quarterback running around, and he ended the play by recording a pass breakup. Has confidence playing in press man or man off, and when in zone coverage, he has a knack for knowing when to pass off a receiver and when to ride with one

Projected Playing Time

Hill comes from a strong program that's pumped out a lot of Division I talent over the years, some of which has landed in Morgantown. I trust that he's receiving some really good coaching, which should have him prepared mentally upon arrival. He does need to get a little stronger to be able to handle the physicality at this level, so seeing action right away would be a bit surprising to me unless, of course, it were to come via special teams. Give him some time, and he should develop into a solid option at corner.

