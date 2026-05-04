2027 WR Trey Haddad Trims Recruitment to Five Schools with WVU Firmly in the Mix

We are about to enter a bit of a slow period here in football recruiting, but that won't last long. Official visit weekends will start at the end of this month, and as always, it'll be a busy month of June with a bunch of commits to take place.

Before things start to ramp back up, we will see some recruits start trimming down their list of options, and class of 2027 wide receiver Trey Haddad (6'1", 180 lbs) out of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, has done exactly that, releasing a top five.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Buffalo, Kansas, Miami (OH), and Michigan State. Meanwhile, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville, Ohio, Texas A&M, and Western Michigan, who offered Haddad, are out of the mix.

As a junior last fall, he recorded 35 catches, 548 yards, and five touchdowns.

The scouting report on Trey Haddad

Does some nice things as an insider receiver, much of which stems from his ability to get separation early. If he gets matched up on a linebacker or makes a catch over the middle of the field, it's going for a big gain. Very smooth out of his release and does not have sloppy footwork. He gets to his target spot in a hurry and will help create something out of nothing if a play looks busted by running himself to an open area of the field. Also runs track, which is not all that surprising considering how effortless he makes it look. Very interested to see what he does this season and the leaps he makes this offseason. If he's able to fill out his frame a little more, he'll position himself to have a chance to contribute very early, even if it's on special teams.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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