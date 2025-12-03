Aidan Woods' Unique Skillset Could Lead to Early Playing Time in Morgantown

Another signature has been sent to the building, and West Virginia's offensive line grows once again. This one comes from Virginia native Aidan Woods, who flipped his commitment from North Carolina to WVU in early November.

OL Aidan Woods' Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'5" Weight: 280

Hometown: Abingdon, VA

High School: Abingdon

Other offers: Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Cornell, Liberty, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech.

Scouting Report

Played a ton of snaps at the tight end position, but mainly served as an attachment to the offensive line. He didn't have a huge role in the passing game as far as running routes are concerned, but they did give him the ball here and there. It's clear that he's an offensive tackle and WVU recruited him as such. The former North Carolina pledge is a bully in the run game. Drives his feet well and can move fairly well out in space as a lead blocker. As far as pass protection is concerned, there's not a ton on tape, but it looks like he's at a pretty good starting spot.

Projected Playing Time

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say Woods sees the field much earlier than most would guess. And by that, I mean I think there's a legit chance he can help out as soon as next year. No, he's not going to start; that's for fellow incoming freshman Kevin Brown, but I do think he can line up in a similar role as a so-called tight end to give another big body up front or perhaps in at fullback, which is something Rodriguez hinted at trying to find a couple of weeks ago. There is a chance, though, that he sticks just at offensive tackle so he can develop and fine-tune his game.

