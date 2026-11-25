For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers' 2027 recruiting class has shrunk with Olmstead Falls linebacker Mason Cerovac (6'3", 230 lbs) announcing in a post on X that his recruitment is open.

Cerovac initially picked the Mountaineers over offers from Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, UMass, and a few others.

As a senior, Cerovac totaled 47 tackles and nine tackles for loss en route to being awarded the Southwestern Conference (SWC) Defensive Player of the Year.

The other recruit to decommit today was fellow linebacker Wesley Flamer. So, with Flamer and Cerovac now out of the picture, West Virginia has just two backers committed in the '27 class — Rick Brown and Broncs Baker — and 18 commitments in total, which is right around the number that WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez talked about earlier this week on his radio show with play-by-play man Tony Caridi.

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The uncertainty with the defensive staff could be part of the reason why these decommitments are happening, but also, West Virginia may be looking to use those roster spots on other players. The early signing period begins next Wednesday, December 2nd, and runs through Friday, December 4th. Once the team returns from Friday night's road trip to Utah, the coaching staff will be hitting the road to lock in the commitments of those they want to sign next week. Buckle up, because the months of December and January are going to be quite the wild ride, as usual.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB: Andre Phillip II

RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes

TE: Luke Linder

OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham

DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts

EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Stevan Thornton, Kameron Graham

LB: Rick Brown, Broncs Baker

CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner

LS: Warren Flatt

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.

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