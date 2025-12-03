California Quarterback Wyatt Brown Inks with West Virginia

West Virginia is recruiting nationally these days, and the signing of quarterback Wyatt Brown proves that, coming all the way from The Golden State.

QB Wyatt Brown's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @wyattbrown08

Height: 6'4" Weight: 197

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA

High School: Notre Dame

Other offers: Arkansas, Cal, Cornell, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Wyoming, Yale.

Scouting Report

What Brown can do for you is make plays with his feet. And no, I'm not talking just solely the run game either. He can escape the pocket, make someone look silly, and deliver a dart downfield to an open man. He's very shifty and dynamic as a runner, although he has a tendency to get a little loosey-goosey with the ball when he starts to take off. You'd like to see him tuck it in as opposed to carrying it like a loaf of bread.

Most folks who watch his film believe that he's just an athlete playing quarterback and that the arm talent isn't there. I couldn't disagree more. He can make every throw and is pretty accurate with the ball in terms of ball placement. There are some things that he misses that can be attributed to some things mechanically, but it's all fixable, such as throwing from a strong platform with his feet under him.

Projected Playing Time

I am a believer in his ability to throw the football, but there is work that needs to be done. Because of his athleticism, he could climb his way up the depth chart fairly quickly and be in contention for the second or third spot by the end of next season. Starting is a possibility two to three years down the line, once he's more polished as a passer and gets some experience under his belt in the system, which I think he's a perfect fit for.

