Who Stayed? The Transfer Portal is Closed, and WVU Knows the Bulk of Its Roster

The transfer portal window has closed, meaning the West Virginia Mountaineers have a pretty good idea as to what their roster will look like in 2026. There are still a few portal targets they are pursuing, so there could be more additions on the way, but as of now, the roster stands at 109.

So, who is on the roster? I've grouped each player by position and labeled each transfer with an asterisk, while incoming freshmen are underlined. Names will appear in alphabetical order.

It's also important to note that WVU has not added a single player from the 2026 early signing period class to the official roster, and there are also a handful of transfers that are not listed. I've included the entire group so you can get an idea of what each room looks like, but have listed the transfers who are not currently on the team website.

QB: Max Anderson, Max Brown, Wyatt Brown , Scotty Fox Jr., Michael Hawkins Jr.*, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III

RB: Lawrence Autry , Martavious Boswell*, SirPaul Cheeks , Cam Cook*, Andre Devine, Amari Latimer , Chris Talley

WR: Jaden Bray, Landon Drumm , DJ Epps*, TaRon Francis*, Charlie Hanafin , Keon Hutchins*, John Neider*, Robert Oliver , Prince Strachan*, Malachi Thompson , Cyrus Traugh, Kedrick Triplett*, Armoni Weaver, Greg Wilfred

TE: Xavier Anderson , Cam Ball*, Kade Bush , Sam Hamilton , Josh Sapp*, Ryan Ward, Carter Zuliani

OL: Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Trevor Bigelow, Kevin Brown , Philip Bowser, Carsten Casady*, Lamarcus Dillard , Griffin Fogle, Camden Goforth , Amare Grayson*, Cam Griffin*, Andreas Hunter, Wes King*, Raymond Kovalesky, Nick Krahe, Landen Livingston, Rhett Morris , Jonas Muya , Devin Vass*, Aidan Woods , Deshawn Woods*

DE: David Afogho*, Tobi Haastrup*, Jeremiah Johnson*, Noah Tishendorf

DL: Brandon Caesar, Taylor Brown, Nate Gabriel, Harper Holloman*, Carter Kessler , Will LeBlanc*, Yendor Mack , Cam Mallory , Corey McIntyre Jr., Wilnerson Telemaque, Jaylen Thomas*

LB: Ben Cutter, Cameron Dwyer , Malachi Hood*, Trey McGlothlin , Isaiah Patterson*, Antoine Sharp Jr. , Tyler Stolsky*, Cam Torbor, Ashton Woods

CB: Da'Mun Allen*, Jayden Bell, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone , Chams Diagne*, Simaj Hill , Geimere Latimer*, Jaire Rawlison*, Rayshawn Reynolds*, Keyshawn Robinson, Vincent Smith

S: Jayden Ballard , Jacob Bradford*, Rickey Giles , Miles Khatri , Andrew Powdrell*, Matt Sieg , Emory Snyder , Da'Mare Williams*, Kamari Wilson*

DB: Maliek Hawkins*, Nick Taylor

K: Jack Cassidy*, Nate Flower, Peter Notaro*

P: Bryan Hansen*

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

ATH: Brad Mossor

Transfers not yet listed on roster

TE Cam Ball, OL Carsten Casady, DL Tobi Haastrup, S Jacob Bradford, K Peter Notaro.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Continues to Build Pass Rush with Oregon Transfer

West Virginia Adds Young SEC Safety to the Secondary

Princeton Native, 2025 Kennedy Award Winner, Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia Secures Portal Commitment from Freshman Defensive Back

West Virginia Eyes Freshman Pass Rusher in Transfer Portal After 10‑Sack Season