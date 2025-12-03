The Crown Jewel of WVU's Signing Class, Kevin Brown, is Locked In — Day One Starter?

One of the biggest pieces, if not the biggest piece, in West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class is locked in. Moments ago, top offensive lineman Kevin Brown signed his Letter of Intent, officially following in his dad's footsteps to WVU.

OL Kevin Brown's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @KevinHBrown07

Height: 6'5" Weight: 290

Hometown: Harrisburg, PA

High School: Harrisburg

Other offers: Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kent State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, UNLV, Wisconsin.

Scouting Report

Tone-setter. There's a reason this young man was highly recruited and heavily coveted once he opened up his recruitment following Penn State's firing of James Franklin. He's without question one of the best offensive linemen in America, and I'd go as far as saying one of the best recruits in the country, regardless of position. For a guy that's pushing 300 pounds, he can move extremely well laterally, and honestly, he moves better than most tight ends do. When he's asked to pull and go get someone in space, it's a thing of beauty. He climbs to the second level in a hurry and plays through the whistle. Rich Rodriguez is trying to establish that Hard Edge mentality up front, and landing Kevin Brown will go a long way in accomplishing that.

Projected Playing Time

Day one starter. It's rare that I say that about an offensive lineman because it's such a hard transition for those guys with a huge bump in physicality and athleticism, but Brown is a special talent. Physically speaking, I think he'd be ready to step on the field right now and play. Of course, he'd have to learn and master the playbook/scheme, but he just looks the part already. Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum did it before him, both turning into All-League players and NFL Draft picks. I fully expect Brown to join that club.

