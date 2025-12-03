Get to Know the Newest West Virginia Running Back Lawrence Autry

One of the commitments the Mountaineers picked up on the eve of the early signing period was running back Lawrence Autry, who flipped his decision from Tulane. The Green Wave will be losing head coach Jon Sumrall at season's end, so WVU took advantage and added to its backfield.

RB Lawrence Autry's Recruiting Profile

Height: 5'11" Weight: 210

Hometown: Collierville, TN

High School: Collierville

Other offers: Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, Sacramento State, South Alabama, and Southern Miss.

Scouting Report

A big, physical back that is a handful tackle, especially when he gets full head of steam. You'd think that because of his size that he's a pure hammer it in between the tackles back who racks up most of his yardage by dragging wimpy tacklers. Actually, he does do that, but boy, he can bounce it wide and hurt you on the perimeter as well. As a matter of fact, many of his rushing attempts were of that variety, and his speed is a bit of a surprise when you see him get out there. He's a hard-nosed, gritty tailback who can absorb contact, stay on his feet, and make a big play happen.

Projected Playing Time

Because of how West Virginia's running back situation panned out this past season, with all of the injuries, I don't want to say that Autry or any incoming back won't play. Anything can happen, and depth is much-needed there. With his size, he figures to be a possible short-yardage option for the Mountaineers, and perhaps that is as a true freshman. If the room stays healthy, I wouldn't expect any type of role or workload beyond that. As of now, he would be the heaviest running back on the roster.

