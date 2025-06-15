BREAKING: JUCO Safety Aaron Edwards Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has been busy building the future through the 2026 class. Earlier today, they gained commitments from offensive lineman Camden Goforth and wide receiver Robert Stith, and just moments ago picked up a new commitment from junior college safety Aaron Edwards.
The 6'3" 200-pound safety from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M chose the Mountaineers over Rutgers, Tulsa, New Mexico, Texas State, UTSA, and UTEP.
When asked about his official visit to WVU Edwards had this to say:
"The visit went great! The coaches are great and they treat you like family. The academics are great as well, they got as much help as you need. The coaches put their players in the best position to succeed, and they see me playing a lot of positions here. I feel like I’ll make a lot of plays in the defense."
Rich Rodriguez and staff have shown that they want to bring junior college recruiting back to WVU in a big way. Edwards will join Jaylon Jones in the 2026 class, and the Mountaineers took six players in the 2025 class in RB Cyncir Bowers, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Adam Tomczyk, Edge Marshon Oxley, Edge Keenan Eck, and S Kaleb Gray.
Edwards will have two seasons of eligbility remaining after the 2025 season including his redshirt.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Future Ace? West Virginia Lands Huge Portal Commitment from D-II Pitcher of the Year
The Good Outweighs the Bad in WVU’s 2025-26 Big 12 Schedule Reveal
BREAKING: Wide Receiver Robert Stith Commits to West Virginia
Flipped! West Virginia Lands Commitment from Offensive Lineman Camden Goforth