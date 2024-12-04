LB Michael Hastie Signs with West Virginia
The sixth signee for West Virginia is one of the most talented players in this class in linebacker Michael Hastie.
LB Michael Hastie
Height: 6'3" Weight: 215
Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia
School: Douglas County
Offers
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Texas A&M, UAB, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, West Virginia.
Evaluation
A pure athlete and a really solid running back in his own right. Probably could play that position for several teams at the next level, but projects to have a much higher ceiling as a linebacker with really good ball skills. Hastie fits the run game well and make a ton of plays at or behind the line of scrimmage.
Teams are going to try and run the ball in the opposite direction from him once he fully develops at WVU, but the future D Coordinator can scheme things up to funnel it back inside in his direction. He's listed at 215 pounds, but it's a lean 215. Give him two years with Mike Joseph and he'll have the look of an NFL linebacker. From a pass coverage standpoint, he has some work to do in terms of remaining in an athletic position and being ready to make a play on the ball but he fills zones well, giving him a good starting point.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search