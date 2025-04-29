National Champion Running Back Receives WVU Offer and Schedules Visit
West Virginia and coach Rich Rodriguez have been active in the transfer portal trying to rebuild a roster and compete in year one. They have extended an offer to Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer and he tells me he plans to visit campus this upcoming Friday.
Katzer helped lead Ferris State to a D-II National Championship this past season as the team's starting running back. He played in 15 games this year and ran for a total of 1,128 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He averaged a very impressive 8.8 yards per carry throughout the season. His feature performance came in the national semifinals versus Slippery Rock, where he carried the ball 13 times for 165 yards and one touchdown.
He began his career as a walk-on at Washington State, where he saw action in one game in 2022. He then spent a season at Citrus College, where he played in 11 games and rushed for 975 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The West Virginia running back room includes returners Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, and Clay Ash. They have also added two other running backs through the transfer portal in Tye Edwards and Jaylan Knighton.
Kannon holds other offers from Bowling Green, UMass, Sacramento State, and UTEP.
He has one year of eligibility remaining, but can get years from back from his JUCO and D-II seasons.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Ty French Signs with San Francisco 49ers as an Undrafted Free Agent
West Virginia Lands Another Jacksonville State WR Transfer
West Virginia Secures Commitment from SMU RB Transfer Jaylan Knighton
Ex-West Virginia Wide Receiver Kaden Prather Drafted in 7th Round of NFL Draft