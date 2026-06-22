Nine Days After Choosing WVU, RB Khamoni Williams Flips to SEC School

Overall, it turned out to be a nice Father's Day weekend for the West Virginia football staff, who were able to pick up commitments from tight end Luke Linder and offensive lineman Ryan Moore, but they did lose a pledge as class of 2027 running back Khamoni Williams flipped his commitment to Auburn.

This news comes just nine days after Williams announced his commitment to West Virginia, making his time as a Mountaineer rather brief. Other schools involved in his recruitment include Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, USC, and Wisconsin.

The somewhat suprirsing move to commit to WVU

I'll be honest, I didn't think West Virginia would be able to get another running back in the 2027 class to commit, at least not one as highly regarded as Williams. They just brought in a quartet of freshmen in the 2026 class with Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry, and SirPaul Cheeks, and already had two commits in the '27 class in Bryian Duncan and Lee Prince Jr., making it a pretty crowded and young running back group for the future.

Don't get me wrong, I do believe Williams would have been able to carve out a role and perhaps be one of the top backs of that group I just mentioned, but that's a lot of competition. Oddly enough, Auburn is in a somewhat similar position, already having two commits in the '27 class with a pair of four-stars in Myson Johnson-Cook and Kingston Miles. Their experience on the current roster is more spread out, though.

Will West Virginia target another running back this cycle?

I think they do. Whether or not they land another one remains to be seen, but I think there's a part of them that just expects one back that is currently on the roster to hit the transfer portal at the end of the season. There's nothing to suggest that one will, other than it's a crowded room and we all know how impatient players can get. That's one position group that Rich Rodriguez is going to make sure always has a ton of playable options, considering it is the heartbeat of his offense. He won't let what happened last year with the injury bug happen again. You know, so bad we saw a linebacker/edge rusher getting carries in a game.