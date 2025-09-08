Noel Devine’s 8th Grade Son Just Landed His First College Offer From a Big Time Program
Noel Devine is back in Morgantown as an assistant running backs coach on Rich Rodriguez's staff, and his oldest son, Andre, is on the roster, joining the running back room in mid-August after spending last season at Jacksonville State.
Noel has another son on the way, Noel Jr., who just picked up his first offer from Miami (FL).
While that is an incredible honor to be offered by a storied program such as the Hurricanes, it's even more impressive that he received his first offer while only being in the eighth grade. So yes, don't get too excited about help possibly being on the way for WVU, as he's still quite a long way from the college level.
Obviously, with the relationship Devine and Rich Rod have, he already knows his younger son and will develop a stronger bond with him over time, one he gets to high school.
Devine Jr. is currently listed at 5'8", 136 lbs, and plays quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. In his game last week, he threw for 143 yards and three scores while also rushing for 46 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries, clearly making the most of his opportunities.
A couple of weeks ago, Devine really put on a show, throwing for 164 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 100 yards and two scores. He currently has his team at a 4-0 record.
There's no guarantee that his father will still be on staff by the time he reaches the college level, only because he may earn a position coach opportunity elsewhere if there isn't an opening at WVU. Even if that does happen, WVU should still have a decent chance of landing him, assuming they do plan to pursue him, simply based on his father's legacy in Morgantown and what Rodriguez did for his family.
It may be a little early in the process to truly know how good Noel Jr. will be, but earning an offer from Miami in the eighth grade is a pretty good indicator.
