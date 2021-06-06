Official Visit Puts WVU in a Good Spot for 2022 DB Christion Stokes

Class of 2022 defensive back Christion Stokes (6'1", 185 lbs) of Harper Woods, Michigan took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and it went extremely well.

Stokes was able to finally meet the coaching staff and see everything up close and in person for the first time.

"The school has a lot to offer and it's one of the best opportunities I have been given. The coaching staff is like family and they're really easy to relate to."

Stokes told Mountaineer Maven that he wants to be in a place that feels like a home away from home and WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright has played a big part in his recruiting process. Their relationship dates back to Wright's days as the safeties coach at Western Michigan.

"He's the reason I have a Western Michigan offer too. I went to a camp and caught his eye, then he offered me. It was cool to know that he hadn't forgotten me and re-offered me once he got to WVU," Stokes said. "It's like an extension of the family. He and the rest of the coaching staff will take good care of us as student-athletes. The vibes, the people, the love, it's just all amazing."

Last April, Stokes released his top four which consisted of Michigan State, Minnesota, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

Although Stokes focused on those four schools, he was always willing to remain open to any school that showed interest in him. Back in January, he updated his recruitment status and put out a top seven that still had West Virginia in the mix. Joining the Mountaineers in his top group of schools are Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan State, and Toledo. With that said, the Mountaineers are in a good spot following this weekend's visit and are the undoubted leader in his recruitment.

Stokes tells Mountaineer Maven that he will reveal his college decision on July 10th.

