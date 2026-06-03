OL Ethan Lawson Committed to WVU in the Most West Virginia Way Possible

Kevin Brown went viral for his commitment to West Virginia back in the winter, not just because he was a big-time recruit who was initially committed to Penn State. He made his announcement live on The Pat McAfee Show and burned a couch, which made him an instant fan favorite in Morgantown.

Well, it appears he may have started a movement of sorts as class of 2027 offensive lineman Ethan Lawson (6'6", 300 lbs) shut his recruitment down the same way, announcing his commitment to the Mountaineers with a couch on fire in the background.

Lawson picked West Virginia over offers from Appalachian State, Air Force, Army, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Louisville, Navy, Rutgers, Syracuse, UConn, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a handful of others.

"I really love the culture, and the area is very similar to where I grew up just much bigger," Lawson told West Virginia On SI. "Also, Coach (Rick) Trickett is great at developing linemen."

The Scouting Report on Ethan Lawson

Super powerful hands. Once he gets his mitts on you, he will knock you off balance and disrupt any shot of a d-lineman gaining any leverage. Squares guys up and finishes through his blocks with really good form, which stems from his ability to keep his feet underneath him. Because of what he can do in the run game, it's easy to see why Rich Rodriguez and Rick Trickett made him a priority and why he could be a possibility at guard, although he projects as a right tackle. Moves extremely well and is a force when pulling and out in space.

He has played on the right side his whole career, although he has continued to rep his footwork for the left side in case he is asked to play there in college. Regardless of which position he plays, he'll be just fine considering he has earned first team all-district and all-region at both guard and tackle.

With a couple of years to develop, Lawson should be able to play his way into the rotation and eventually vie for a starting job. Physically, he's already in a good spot.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.