WVU's History vs. FCS Opponents

After a miserable season-opener against top-10 Penn State, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have an opportunity to get back on track and prepare for the gauntlet that awaits them with the Backyard Brawl and a brutal five-game stretch to open up Big 12 play on deck.
Albany is coming off a season in which they won 11 games and went to the FCS semifinals. However, they lost a ton of talent off of that team, including 15 of their top producers on the defensive side of then ball. While it should be an evening where the Mountaineers can cruise to victory, they're an opponent you can't take lightly. This is the biggest game on their schedule and they're not coming to Morgantown for just a check, they want to win.
Now that being said, the odds are stacked against the Great Danes. West Virginia has never lost to an FCS opponent, holding a 24-0 record. Sure, there have been lower-level schools that defeated West Virginia decades ago that would have been considered an FCS program, but since the FCS formed in 1978, the Mountaineers hold a perfect record against these types of foes.
1978: WVU 14, Richmond 12
1979: WVU 20, Richmond 18
1980: WVU 31, Richmond 28
1982: WVU 43, Richmond 10
2002: WVU 56, Chattanooga 7
2004: WVU 45, James Madison 10
2005: WVU 35, Wofford 7
2008: WVU 48, Villanova 21
2009: WVU 33, Liberty 20
2010: WVU 31, Coastal Carolina 0
2011: WVU 55, Norfolk State 12
2012: WVU 42, James Madison 12
2013: WVU 24, William & Mary 17
2014: WVU 54, Towson 0
2015: WVU 41, Liberty 17
2016: WVU 38, Youngstown State 21
2017: WVU 59, Delaware State 16
2018: WVU 52, Youngstown State 17
2019: WVU 20, James Madison 13
2020: WVU 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
2021: WVU 66, Long Island 0
2022: WVU 65, Towson 7
2023: WVU 56, Duquesne 17
There is value to these games whether you want to believe it or not. It's a chance to get things fixed, try some new things out, and get younger guys some playing time to see if they're ready to help you or not. In last year's game against Duquesne, walk-on wide receiver Hudson Clement had a breakout game and earned himself a scholarship. You may not have that type of performance this year, but you may see something from an underclassman or two that warrants giving them a role this season.
Aside from his very first game as WVU head coach, Neal Brown has had a lot of success in these games, winning by an average score of 52.6-9.4. Albany is 1-8 all-time against FBS opponents. Their only win came against Buffalo in 2016.
West Virginia and Albany will kick things off under the lights at Milan Puskar Stadium at 6 p.m. EST and can be streamed on ESPN+.
