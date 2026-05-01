Miles Sadler Earns 5th Star, Amadou Seini Jumps Into Top 100 Rankings

Ross Hodge, Yusuf Ali, and the rest of the West Virginia coaching staff like what's going on at Bella Vista Prep out in Arizona so much that they are bringing in four players who played their — a count that includes Georgia Tech center transfer, Mouhamed Sylla.

Two pieces of that pipeline, Miles Sadler and Amadou Seini, recently received an updated recruiting ranking on ESPN, now giving West Virginia two top 100 players in this class. They are the first Top 100 players WVU has signed (per ESPN's rankings) since Isaiah Cottrell in 2020. The last time they signed two of them was in 2019 — Oscar Tshiebwe and Jalen Bridges.

Miles Sadler: No. 16

WVU Athletics Communications

The top-rated recruit in West Virginia basketball history continues to shine, and with his performance over the last few months, specifically the job he did in the Chipotle Nationals tournament, he has earned his fifth star. Also, Sadler moved up seven spots on the player rankings, sitting as the No. 16 prospect in the class.

Sadler is the type of player who can change a program immediately, and he will, assuming he stays healthy. The shotmaking is there, but he does such a tremendous job of blowing by the on-ball defender and creating plays for his teammates. Defensively, he's not going to back down from a challenge either and will pick his spots as to when to be aggressive. You could make the argument that he should be a few spots higher, reaching the top-15.

Amadou Seini: No. 74

Amadou Seini

Before Seini committed to West Virginia, he was a zero-star recruit. Well, a better way to put it is he wasn't ranked, largely because not many knew much about him. Now, he is a four-star recruit who is ranked as the 74th-best player in the country.

Late in the year, he really came on strong and turned some heads with his outing in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals, where he recorded 15 points and 18 points, pulling six of them down on the offensive end. In the championship game against Montverde Academy, he totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, and a pair of blocks.

Seini still has a long way to go before being a polished product, but he is going to be an immediate help in the paint, protecting the rim, and dominating on the glass. His offensive game is solid, yet limited. When he becomes consistent on that end of the floor, he will become one of the better bigs the Big 12 has to offer.