Top Receiver in West Virginia, Malachi Thompson, is Staying Home

The best wide receiver in the state of West Virginia is staying home. Nitro's Malachi Thompson officially sealed the deal by signing with WVU moments ago.

WR Malachi Thompson's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'4" Weight: 200

Hometown: Nitro, WV

High School: Nitro

Other offers: Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Ohio, Temple, Toledo.

Scouting Report

Big-time vertical threat that the quarterback can trust to pull down the 50/50 ball more than 50% of the time. Attacks the ball at its highest point and positions himself well to either box out the defender or track the ball over his shoulder for YAC opportunities. He's a little stiff out of his release, but once he gets going, he can get downfield in a hurry. Not a burner by any stretch of the imagination, but he has enough quickness to be able to make something happen after the catch in the quick game. Not sure that he'll ever become "the guy" in this offense or at the Division I level, but he has the traits to be a rock-solid depth piece. Think a much taller version of J.D. Woods.

Projected Playing Time

Physically, I'd say he's probably not all that far off from being game-ready, but he will need to get a little stronger and faster to see the field. I'm not one to put a ceiling on someone, but being in the rotation next fall seems like a tall ask. A couple of years of development will suit him well before becoming someone the Mountaineers can count on. All that being said, I do believe he's one of the more underrated recruits in this class for West Virginia. I'm sure some of that is the level of competition he faces and being somewhat hidden. Getting acclimated to the physicality that college corners play with may take some time.

