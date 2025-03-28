Ross Hodge Contacts His First Transfer Target as West Virginia Head Coach
Alright, now that the coaching search is officially over, it's time to put a team together. For the second year in a row, the West Virginia men's basketball roster is essentially starting from scratch, meaning the staff will be leaning heavily on the transfer portal.
New head coach Ross Hodge is wasting no time getting to work on his plan for WVU despite coaching out the remainder of North Texas' season in the NIT. Shortly after being announced as the head coach, Hodge reached out to Fairleigh Dickinson transfer guard Terrence Brown, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.
Other schools that have reached out to Brown include Boston College, Butler, Clemson, Colorado, Memphis, Murray State, Providence, Seton Hall, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.
After splitting time as a starter and bench piece as a true freshman, Brown significantly improved his numbers across the board, specifically his points per game average, which soared from 7.8 to 20.6. Brown also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals, proving he can get it done on both ends of the floor. He shot 44% from the field, 29% from three, and 75% from the free throw line.
Brown will have two years of eligibility remaining.
