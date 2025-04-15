Ross Hodge, WVU Contact Familiar Foe in Transfer Portal
West Virginia and Ross Hodge are actively working the transfer portal at high speed to try and fill their roster for the 2025-2026 season. They have now turned their attention to Rice’s Jacob Dar per 24/7’s Dushawn London.
The 6’7" 170-pound wing started 13 out of 30 games this year for the Owls. He averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game. Dar saw his role increase as the season went on. In conference play alone he saw his points per game increase to 10.4.
His strengths as a player involve three-point shooting and using his length on defense. He shot 37% from three-point range this season and that increased to 41.3% in conference play.
Ross Hodge got to see Dar in person twice when Rice played North Texas. Rice lost both contests, but Dar himself put up impressive performances. In the first matchup he had ten points and shot 2-3 from three-point range. In the second matchup Dar had a near double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Prior to playing for Rice, Dar had spent two seasons at the Division II level for Emory & Henry. In his sophomore season there, he averaged 15.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.
Other schools that have contacted Dar so far include Memphis, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Washington, and others.
He has one year of eligibility remaining but could see that increase since he spent two seasons at the D-II level.
