North Texas Transfer Brenen Lorient Officially Signs with West Virginia
Ross Hodge is bringing some guys with him to West Virginia - both coaches and players. On Monday, North Texas transfer forward Brenen Lorient officially signed with the Mountaineers.
The senior wing briefly tested the NBA Draft waters but was set to follow Hodge to Morgantown all along. He entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, meaning he already knew where he was headed.
It'll be interesting to see how Lorient is deployed at WVU, considering he's been a benchpiece his entire career, and a good one at that. Despite coming off of the bench, Lorient finished second on the Mean Green in both scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (4.9).
Hodge could move Lorient into a starting role, but some guys just perform better coming off of the bench. They get to see how the opposing team is playing, watch how the game is flowing, and adjust their game before stepping onto the floor. Jaysean Paige is the perfect example of this. He was just as important to WVU's offense as anyone on the roster, but when he started, he just didn't have the same type of efficiency.
Lorient was rightfully named the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year this past season and was an All-AAC selection. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
