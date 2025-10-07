Here’s What WVU’s 2026 Roster Could Look Like With Current Commits and Returners
In the dark and gloomy times, it's always good for the mind to think about the bright days ahead. That's where most, if not all, West Virginia football fans are at, given the disappointing 2-4 start to the 2025 season.
Things will get better in Morgantown; it's just a matter of time. In 2026, Rich Rodriguez and his staff will have their first full high school recruiting class in the program and have several players entering their second year in the system.
What will the roster look like? Well, there's no way of telling because you'll naturally have players flowing into the transfer portal and players transferring in to the program, and since there's no way to predict that, we can at least start with what we know.
Below, I've listed every player with eligibility remaining beyond this season and added in the 2026 class so you can, at the very least, get an idea as to what things could look like entering the portal season in December. Keep in mind, high school commits can also change their minds, too, so nothing is official on that front either until December 3rd.
Note: Incoming freshmen are in bold and incoming junior college transfers are in italics. Players are also in order based on class, from oldest to youngest. Because there are still six games to be played, several players could have their redshirt burned, so I refrained from breaking it down by class. At season's end, we will revisit this and do so by class when we know who is redshirted. Right now, the roster total is at 109.
POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN
QB (7): Max Brown, Scott Kean, Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox, Max Anderson, Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB (10): Kannon Katzer, Jahiem White, Tyler Jacklich, Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Andre Devine, SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR (12): Jarel Williams, Jordan McCants, Rodney Gallagher III, Cam Vaughn, Christian Hamilton, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver, Tyshawn Dues, Camdon Pitchford, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson
TE (5): Colin McBee, Noah Braham, Ryan Ward, Carter Zuliani, Sam Hamilton
OL (21): Donovan Haslam, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Xavier Bausley, Nick Krahe, Cooper Young, Wyatt Minor, Jude Edwards, Josh Aisosa, Robby Martin, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Raymond Kovalesky, Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Brandon Homady, Ethan Chill, Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL (12): Asani Redwood, Elijah Simmons, Adam Tomczyk, Jackson Biser, Gabe Ryan, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Quinton Goins, Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar, Cameron Mallory
BAN (6): Curtis Jones Jr., MarShon Oxley, Keenan Eck, Carter Kessler, Noah Tishendorf, Kamdon Gillespie
LB (9): Ben Bogle, Ben Cutter, Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, Ashton Woods, Mike Hastie, Cam Torbor, Antoine Sharp, Cameron Dwyer, Miles Khatri
N/S (3): Zae Jennings, Chris Fileppo, Emory Snyder
CB (8): Jayden Bell, Keyshawn Robinson, BJ Hendrickson III, ChaMarryus Bomar, Dawayne Galloway Jr., Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S (9): Jaylon Jones, Aaron Edwards, Kaleb Gray, Nick Taylor, Israel Boyce, Jason Cross Jr., Julien Horton, Matthias Squire, Rickey Giles
P (1): Aidan Stire
LS (3): Kaden Seller, Troy Fischer, Macguire Moss
K (3): Nate Flower, Ethan Head, RJ Kocan
