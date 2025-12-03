Top JUCO WR Kedrick Triplett Should Make an Immediate Impact at West Virginia

One of the top wide receivers in all of junior college football is officially a West Virginia Mountaineer. Pearl River's Kedrick Triplett committed to WVU last week and today sent in his signed paperwork.

WR Kedrick Triplett's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'1" Weight: 200

Hometown: Florence, AL

School: Pearl River Community College

Other offers: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, Old Dominion, Southern Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Utah, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky.

Scouting Report

Big catch and run guy out of the slot. Elite speed in tight spaces and can leave defenders in the dust on in-breaking routes. His 6'1", 200-pound frame makes him an intriguing fit at the slot because he can absorb hits and pick up a few extra yards. He's fast, but he's not your typical slot; that is all speed and will go down at the first hint of contact. He's going to be a matchup problem over the middle of the field. He was featured in a TON of slants, bubbles, hitches, and jet sweeps, and not much downfield aside from a few seam balls. I'm curious if he has a more diverse route tree, and we're just not seeing it because of the role he had in the Pearl River offense.

Projected Playing Time

Very real chance he's starting in the slot day one next season. I know Rodney Gallagher has been around for a while, and maybe he is technically the "starter," but Triplett could end up being the one with the highest usage rate out of that position. With him on the field, it will open up more opportunities for the outside receivers because the defense will now have to spill resources to the middle of the field.

