Top JUCO WR Keon Hutchins Signs with WVU Just Two Days After Decommitting

Just two days after decommitting from West Virginia, top junior college wide receiver Keon Hutchins has decided to land in Morgantown after all, signing with the Mountaineers on Wednesday morning.

WR Keon Hutchins' Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'0" Weight: 178 lbs

Hometown: Union, MS

School: Northwest Mississippi Community College

Other offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Missouri State, North Texas, Old Dominion, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, UTEP, Washington State.

Scouting Report

He has top-end speed, running a reported 40-time of 4.21. Can really stretch the field vertically as a home run threat, but is also capable of turning an underneath route into an explosive play in the blink of an eye. Not necessarily a possession receiver, meaning he's not someone you're probably going to target much in the red zone. He's more of a catch-and-run/deep ball type of receiver.

Projected Playing Time

Immediately. Hutchins will compete for the starting role opposite of Cam Vaughn at the Z, but can also be of service inside at the slot as well. Not having a legitimate threat on the other side of the field this past season really took opportunities away from Vaughn because there was so much attention geared toward him and no one else.

