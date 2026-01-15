Projecting WVU's Defensive Depth Chart After Massive Wave of Portal Additions
West Virginia's defense is essentially all new heading into 2026, with just a handful of players returning from last year's roster. A large freshman class and several portal additions will create competition at virtually every spot.
More help is on the way, but for now, here's how I see the depth chart shaking out.
DE: Darius Wiley, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, KJ Gillespie
DT: Jaylen Thomas, Nate Gabriel, K.J. Henson, Will LeBlanc, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack
NG: Corey McIntyre Jr., Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson, Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler
MIKE: Tyler Stolsky, Isaiah Patterson, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor
WILL: Malachi Hood, Ben Cutter, Cam Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr., Trey McGlothlin
N/S: Miles Khatri OR Emory Snyder
CB: Geimere Latimer, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Keyshawn Robinson, Maliek Hawkins, Makhi Boone
CB: Chams Diagne, Da'Mun Allen, Andrew Powdrell, Vincent Smith, ChaMarryus Bomar, Simaj Hill
FS: Matt Sieg, Nick Taylor, Rickey Giles
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams, Jayden Ballard
Where did the Mountaineers get better?
I'm going to go with the group of safeties, which probably doesn't make many feel all that great about the front seven. The truth is, Matt Sieg is a dynamic player who has all-league potential (eventually) and should be a rock-solid defender in year one. Kamari Wilson gives WVU a physical presence in the back end, who can also cover, and has Power Four experience, having played at Florida and Arizona State.
Biggest area of concern
Cornerback, but the defensive line is not far off. The Mountaineers did get bigger and longer at corner, but there isn't a true lockdown guy in that room, nor is there a ton of Division I experience. I have a feeling depth is going to be an issue here, but as I've said repeatedly over the past two months, you're not going to be able fix every weakness in one offseason.
Where WVU will likely add
Nickel and defensive line. Currently. West Virginia has just two players slated to play nickel/sam, and they're both true freshmen. I wouldn't be surprised if Geimere Latimer saw some time there, but ideally, they'll be able to keep him out wide. Along the defensive line, they need another athletic body who can put pressure on the quarterback and preferably one who can step right in and play right away, be it in a starting role or as a backup rather than a developmental player or depth piece.
