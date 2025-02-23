Top WVU QB Target Drops Top 7 Schools, Nails Down Official Visits
Class of 2026 quarterback and one-time West Virginia commit Brodie McWhorter (6'2", 205 lbs) of Cartersville, Georgia, recently released his top seven schools. The Cass High School product will focus his recruitment on Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi State, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
As a sophomore in 2023, McWhorter threw for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 65% of his pass attempts. He added 530 yards on the ground, along with another five scores. His junior year was cut short due to a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, which required surgery.
In addition to releasing his top seven schools, McWhorter has already locked in his official visits, with his first one being in Morgantown.
Official visit dates
West Virginia: April 4th-6th
Wisconsin: April 25th-27th
Syracuse: May 30th-June 1st
Indiana: June 5th-8th
Colorado: June 13th-15th
Mississippi State: June 20th-22nd
Auburn: TBD
