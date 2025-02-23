Mountaineers Now

Top WVU QB Target Drops Top 7 Schools, Nails Down Official Visits

West Virginia is hoping to regain a commitment from Brodie McWhorter in the upcoming months.

Schuyler Callihan

Brodie McWhorter
In this story:

Class of 2026 quarterback and one-time West Virginia commit Brodie McWhorter (6'2", 205 lbs) of Cartersville, Georgia, recently released his top seven schools. The Cass High School product will focus his recruitment on Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi State, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

As a sophomore in 2023, McWhorter threw for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 65% of his pass attempts. He added 530 yards on the ground, along with another five scores. His junior year was cut short due to a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, which required surgery.

In addition to releasing his top seven schools, McWhorter has already locked in his official visits, with his first one being in Morgantown.

Official visit dates

West Virginia: April 4th-6th

Wisconsin: April 25th-27th

Syracuse: May 30th-June 1st

Indiana: June 5th-8th

Colorado: June 13th-15th

Mississippi State: June 20th-22nd

Auburn: TBD

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Comparing WVU's Tournament Resume vs. Other Bubble Teams

Did Jahiem White Just Hint at Where He'll Play in 2025?

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Texas Tech 73, WVU 51

Initial Thoughts: A Fool's Gold Start for West Virginia at Texas Tech

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting