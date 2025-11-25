Two West Virginia Natives Decommit From Power Four Schools — Can WVU Swoop In?
In recent days, a pair of 2026 recruits from the state of West Virginia have reopened their recruitment. Offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks backed off his pledge from Florida State, while defensive back LaRon Dues decommitted from Indiana.
Both have visited WVU since Rich Rodriguez was brought back to Morgantown, so will they pursue them again with roughly a week before the early signing period begins? The assumption is that they will. I reached out to both recruits, but have not heard back from them just yet. If I do, I'll update this article.
Let's take a closer look at the two recruits.
OL Da'Ron Parks
Height: 6'5" Weight: 300 lbs
Hometown: Nitro, WV
Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, wGeorgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and several others.
Parks is widely considered one of the top interior linemen in the country. He's not as polished a prospect as Kevin Brown is, but he's definitely someone who can be a high-level multi-year starter at the Power Four level. West Virginia is pouring a ton of focus into rebuilding the offensive line, as it should. The question is, can they beat out the other P4 programs that are going to be in heavy pursuit over the next eight days?
DB LaRon Dues
Height: 5'9" Weight: 180
Hometown: Hurricane, WV
Offers: Appalachian State, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Indiana, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, South Florida, Southern Miss, Toledo, Wake Forest, Western Michigan, and a few others.
LaRon is the brother of WVU freshman wide receiver Tyshawn Dues. In a conversation with him last May, he told me, "My brother loves it said it feels like home. It would mean everything to play with my brother again."
While WVU is going to try and recruit defensive backs with more size and length, they're not going to completely turn away a talented athlete just because of his measurables. If a kid can play the position, like Dues can, they'll recruit him.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rod Says Recruiting Stars Shift More on Program Prestige Than Actual Evaluation
Rich Rod Hints Some Players May Be Encouraged to Move on in WVU Exit Meetings
WVU Staff Changes on the Table as Rich Rod Promises Deep Review After Season Finale
WVU Backfield Takes Another Hit with Top Option Ruled Out for Season Finale
West Virginia Adds Commitment From Top JUCO RB Martavious Boswell