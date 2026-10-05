West Virginia Commit Chris Wilson, 17, Dies in Shooting

Devastating news out of Indiana this morning as West Virginia football defensive line commit Chris Wilson of Yorktown, Indiana, was tragically killed in a shooting Monday morning. The news was first reported by Douglas Walker of the Muncie Star Press.

The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released additional details surrounding Wilson's death.

Yorktown High School principal Stacey Brewer released a statement to the YHS community after receiving the news.

“Dear YCS Families, With great sadness, I share that Chris Wilson, a senior at Yorktown High School, died tragically early this morning. His family has given us permission to share this news. Chris was a valued member of our school, our football team, and our community. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and teammates. Muncie Police are leading the investigation, and Yorktown Police have confirmed there is no threat to our students or schools. Your student may hear this news over break. Please check in with them, listen, and let us know if they need support. Our counselors will be available when school resumes. If your student needs immediate help, call or text 988. Please keep Chris’s family in your hearts.”

Wilson was a senior at Yorktown High School, where he was one of the state's top players, rated as a four-star prospect by On3 Sports and 247 Sports and a high three-star recruit by ESPN. Last year as a junior, Wilson tallied 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Wilson was widely viewed as a major recruiting win for the Mountaineers back in the summer, with several SEC and Big Ten Schools heavily pursuing him. Ultimately, he committed to West Virginia on June 11th over offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, and several others.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris Wilson's family, friends, and the community of Yorktown as they navigate this unimaginable loss.