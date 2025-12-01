JUCO Cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Shuts Down Recruitment, Picks West Virginia
Monday afternoon, junior college cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. announced on X that he is committed to West Virginia.
Reynolds plays at Hutchinson CC, which has served as a mini pipeline in some ways for the Mountaineers since Rich Rod and Co. returned to Morgantown. Last year, they landed RB Tye Edwards, WR Oran Singleton Jr., BAN MarShon Oxley, and CB Jordan Scruggs, who each spent time at Hutch. Oxley was the only one, however, who came directly from Hutch to WVU. The others had already moved up to Division I.
In 18 career games, Reynolds has tallied 29 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
In addition to WVU, he also received offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Texas State, Troy, UL Monroe, and Western Michigan.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Receives Disappointing Start in NCAA's Initial NET Rankings
West Virginia is Aiming to Flip Virginia Tech Cornerback Commit
2026 CB Emari Peterson Announces He's Decommitting From West Virginia
Top JUCO Wide Receiver Backs Off Commitment to West Virginia
Shelton Gibson Rips Cam Vaughn for Lack of Effort: 'This is Not Mountaineer Football'