JUCO Cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Shuts Down Recruitment, Picks West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up another commitment from the JUCO ranks.

Schuyler Callihan

Rayshawn Reynolds
Monday afternoon, junior college cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. announced on X that he is committed to West Virginia.

Reynolds plays at Hutchinson CC, which has served as a mini pipeline in some ways for the Mountaineers since Rich Rod and Co. returned to Morgantown. Last year, they landed RB Tye Edwards, WR Oran Singleton Jr., BAN MarShon Oxley, and CB Jordan Scruggs, who each spent time at Hutch. Oxley was the only one, however, who came directly from Hutch to WVU. The others had already moved up to Division I.

In 18 career games, Reynolds has tallied 29 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

In addition to WVU, he also received offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Texas State, Troy, UL Monroe, and Western Michigan.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon

CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

