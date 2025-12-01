Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Receives Disappointing Start in NCAA's Initial NET Rankings

Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers have a lot of work to do.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge is interviewed at halftime against the Mercyhurst Lakers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
A disappointing weekend in the Charleston Classic a week ago has already put a major dent in West Virginia's NCAA Tournament resume.

It's still way too early in the season to panic, but the Mountaineers have dug themselves a bit of a hole. The good news is they work their way out with wins over Wake Forest and Ohio State in non-conference play, and then, of course, they'll have several opportunities for Quad 1 wins in the Big 12 portion of the schedule.

Monday morning, the NCAA released its initial NET Rankings for the 2025-26 season, and West Virginia checks in at No. 103, which shows they have a ton of work to do. Their loss to Clemson is a Q1 loss, while the Xavier game is a Q3 loss.

For those who don't know the breakdown of each Quad is or if you need a refresher, here you go.

Quad Breakdown

Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quad 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quad 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quad 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

As the rankings change throughout the course of the season, so will West Virginia's record in each Quad. While the Xavier loss looks bad now, it could change to a Quad 2 or even Quad 1 loss if the Musketeers catch fire and become a quality team in the Big East.

Five of West Virginia's six wins are of the Quad 4 variety — Mount St. Mary's, Campbell, Lehigh, Lafayette, and Mercyhurst. The win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl currently qualifies as a Quad 3 win. As of today, the Mountaineers do not have a Q1 or Q2 win, but Clemson has been their only opportunity.

After another Q4 vs. Coppin State on Wednesday, WVU will have a Q2 opportunity against Wake Forest (No. 56) in a neutral-site game in Charleston on Saturday. The neutral court game against Ohio State (No. 63) in Cleveland on December 13th is also a Quad 2 matchup as of today.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

