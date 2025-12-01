2026 CB Emari Peterson Announces He's Decommitting From West Virginia
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers lost a piece of their 2026 recruiting class with Orlando, Florida, cornerback Emari Peterson (6'0", 185 lbs) opening up his recruitment.
"I would like to thank God and Everyone on the West Virginia Coaching staff for giving me an opportunity. I have Decommited from the University of West Virginia," he posted on X.
Peterson chose West Virginia back in mid-June over the likes of Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, South Florida, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Toledo, UMass, Wake Forest, and several others.
This season, Peterson registered 29 tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions at Evans High School.
West Virginia is eyeing other talent at the position, such as Virginia Tech commit Zaevion Cleveland, who was in Morgantown over the weekend for an official visit. He's one to keep an eye on over the next couple of days.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
