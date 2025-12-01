Mountaineers Now

2026 CB Emari Peterson Announces He's Decommitting From West Virginia

The Mountaineers may have opened a spot for a possible flip.

Schuyler Callihan

Emari Peterson
In this story:

Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers lost a piece of their 2026 recruiting class with Orlando, Florida, cornerback Emari Peterson (6'0", 185 lbs) opening up his recruitment.

"I would like to thank God and Everyone on the West Virginia Coaching staff for giving me an opportunity. I have Decommited from the University of West Virginia," he posted on X.

Peterson chose West Virginia back in mid-June over the likes of Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, South Florida, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Toledo, UMass, Wake Forest, and several others.

This season, Peterson registered 29 tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions at Evans High School.

West Virginia is eyeing other talent at the position, such as Virginia Tech commit Zaevion Cleveland, who was in Morgantown over the weekend for an official visit. He's one to keep an eye on over the next couple of days.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon

CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Top JUCO Wide Receiver Backs Off Commitment to West Virginia

Shelton Gibson Rips Cam Vaughn for Lack of Effort: 'This is Not Mountaineer Football'

Stock Up, Stock Down: Point Guards, Eaglestaff, Fields' Debut + More

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Rich Rod Isn't Going to Cut Corners in This Rebuild

West Virginia Attempting to Flip Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Recruiting