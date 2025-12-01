Mountaineers Now

WVU Strikes Again! JUCO CB Da'Mun Allen to Follow Teammate to Morgantown

Another addition to the West Virginia secondary, by way of Hutchinson Community College.

Schuyler Callihan

Da'Mun Allen
For the second time this afternoon, West Virginia has picked up a commitment from a Hutchinson Community College cornerback. Moments ago, Da'Mun Allen (6'3", 190 lbs) announced his pledge, just minutes after his teammate, Rayshawn Reynolds, posted that he would be coming to Morgantown.

"The visit was great. I really enjoyed it," Allen told West Virginia On SI. "Man, just how family-oriented Coach Rod is, it was just a great opportunity to capitalize on and be a part of!

Allen picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Missouri State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Texas State, Tulsa, UMass, Western Michigan, and a handful of others.

In 10 games this season, Allen recorded 25 tackles, two passes defended, and four interceptions.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon

CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

