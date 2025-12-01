WVU Strikes Again! JUCO CB Da'Mun Allen to Follow Teammate to Morgantown
For the second time this afternoon, West Virginia has picked up a commitment from a Hutchinson Community College cornerback. Moments ago, Da'Mun Allen (6'3", 190 lbs) announced his pledge, just minutes after his teammate, Rayshawn Reynolds, posted that he would be coming to Morgantown.
"The visit was great. I really enjoyed it," Allen told West Virginia On SI. "Man, just how family-oriented Coach Rod is, it was just a great opportunity to capitalize on and be a part of!
Allen picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Missouri State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Texas State, Tulsa, UMass, Western Michigan, and a handful of others.
In 10 games this season, Allen recorded 25 tackles, two passes defended, and four interceptions.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
JUCO Cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Shuts Down Recruitment, Picks West Virginia
West Virginia Receives Disappointing Start in NCAA's Initial NET Rankings
West Virginia is Aiming to Flip Virginia Tech Cornerback Commit
2026 CB Emari Peterson Announces He's Decommitting From West Virginia
Top JUCO Wide Receiver Backs Off Commitment to West Virginia