What to Expect From West Virginia Pass Rusher Signee Carter Kessler

The signatures continue to roll in for West Virginia, and this time, it's from pass rusher Carter Kessler, who initially committed to the program back in late September.

EDGE Carter Kessler's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @CarterKessler11

Height: 6'5" Weight: 245

Hometown: Shelby, OH

High School: Shelby

Other offers: Memphis, Miami (OH)

Scouting Report

Does a great job of anticipating throws and getting his paws up in throwing lanes, knocking down a handful of passes and impacting some decisions by the quarterback. Doesn't run extremely well for his size, but makes up for it by playing sound, technical football and being where he's supposed to be — solid gap discipline and doesn't overplay the run game when it stretches wide. Needs to develop more as a pass rusher and not be so stiff when one-on-one with a back in the backfield. Tackles well and never gives up in his pursuit, which is what makes him so appealing, I would assume, to this coaching staff. The young man just stays with it, and sometimes it results in a negative play for the offense.

Projected Playing Time

Kessler will likely settle in at the bandit position for the Mountaineers, where he will probably need a few seasons to develop. If, for whatever reason, the coaching staff feels like his ceiling may be higher elsewhere, they could shift the plan and morph him into a true defensive lineman. That would, of course, still take some time to add the healthy weight, learn how to use it, and then execute within that role. Regardless of where he ends up, I think there's going to be some patience required, but the tools are there to turn him into a quality Big 12 football player. The good news is, he should have a good group of veterans to learn from when it's all said and done.

