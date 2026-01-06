West Virginia Linebacker Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University linebacker Ben Bogle announced Tuesday afternoon on social media that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

“As I take this next step in my journey, I want to begin by giving all the glory and thanks to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Bogle said. “His guidance, strength, and grace have carried me through every challenge and opportunity along the way, and I trust His plan as I move forward.

“I also want to thank my family for their constant love, sacrifices, and support – they have been my foundation through every high and low, and none of this would be possible without them.

“This decision was made with a lot of thought and prayer, and I’m truly grateful for the coaches, teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout my time at West Virginia. Wearing the Mountaineer jersey has meant a great deal to me, ad I’ll always appreciate the memories ad relationships built here.

“With that said, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, as I officially move on from the West Virgina Mountaineers.””

Bogle appeared in all 12 games for the Mountaineers last season, totaling 37 tackles, including five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He posted season highs with seven tackles and two sacks in West Virginia’s win over Colorado.

Prior to transferring to West Virginia, Bogle spent three seasons at Southern Illinois. In his final year with the Salukis, he recorded 87 tackles and led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in tackles for loss with 16.5. He added 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery, earning Associated Press All-American honors (honorable mention) and All-MVFC Second Team recognition.

As a redshirt freshman at Southern Illinois, Bogle played in all 13 games and made one start against Indiana State. He finished the season with 32 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. His best performance came against Western Illinois, where he recorded a season-high eight tackles, including a sack. He also added a sack against Murray State.

Bogle appeared in four games as a true freshman before redshirting, recording a pass breakup against Western Illinois.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Kerr Kriisa and Sencire Harris Are Back in Morgantown… on the Other Bench

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Analytics Lean Heavily Toward West Virginia in Big 12 Home Opener vs. Cincinnati