BREAKING: Wide Receiver Logan Ramper Commits to West Virginia

Slippery Rock Wide Receiver commits to West Virginia
West Virginia makes another splash in the transfer portal with their newest commitment from wide receiver Logan Ramper out of Slippery Rock. The timeline for this has gone very fast with Ramper entering the portal on April 30th and committing to staff on his visit that started May 2nd.

The 6'4" 215-pound wide receiver spent his entire career at Slippery Rock and did not contribute much in 2021 and 2022. He totaled only four game appearances as a freshman and redshirt freshman. In 2023, his role grew as he appeared in 14 games, totaling 32 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns.

During his final season with The Rock in 2024, Ramper logged 42 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. He made his presence known and in the Division II playoffs, particularly in the semifinal against Ferris State, where he caught eight passes for 171 yards and three scores.

He joins a packed wide receiver room, but brings something West Virginia didn't currently have with his size. At 6'4", he is now the Mountaineers' biggest receiver and figures to play on the outside with Cam Vaughn, Jaden Bray, Jeff Weimer, Justin Smith-Brown, Christian Hamilton, and others.

Other offers included Buffalo, Delaware, Pitt, Temple, UTEP, and Western Michigan.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining, but could gain another year due to his time at the Division II level.

