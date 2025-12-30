The Five WVU Players Set to Benefit Most from Expected Portal Departures

A slew of Mountaineers have already announced their intentions to hit the transfer portal next week, and while there haven't been very many major losses, there are a few departures who have directly helped another player on the roster and their chances to see the field or take on a larger role.

QB Scotty Fox Jr.

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

I wasn't going to include Fox because it's pretty obvious that he has already benefited from Nicco Marchiol's decision, but it counts. Had Marchiol decided to return, or even if Khalil Wilkins chose to stay, it would be another body (or two) that he would have to fend off for the job in 2026. It's almost a certainty that WVU brings in a veteran quarterback through the portal, but Fox will absolutely be in that battle for the starting job.

RB Cyncir Bowers

West Virginia University running back Cyncir Bowers | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

With Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard out of the room, along with Clay Ash, Tyler Jacklich, and Kannon Katzer, Bowers is the lone returner from the 2025 season who saw game action at the running back position. WVU did sign five backs during the early signing period and could very well add more to the group before it's all said and done, but for now, Bowers is a winner in this situation as he should be more in the mix alongside Martavious Boswell and true freshman Amari Latimer.

OT Malik Agbo

WVU Athletics Communication

This is on a much lesser scale, considering Agbo will be a backup once again in 2026. Nonetheless, Xavier Bausley dipping out for his final year makes it clear, for now, that Agbo will be the No. 2 option at right tackle behind Kevin Brown and could be utilized as a swing tackle, backing up Nick Krahe on the left side as well.

WR Christian Hamilton

WVU Athletics Communication

We don't know for sure if Jaden Bray will get his extra year just yet, so instead of listing him, I'm going with Christian Hamilton, who transferred in from North Carolina a year ago. We saw a little bit of Hamilton down the stretch, playing in games against UCF, Colorado, Arizona State, and Texas Tech. He caught just two passes for 25 yards, bringing his career totals to 204 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. Although Cam Vaughn played the X, Hamilton should at least see more targets and an increased role with him now gone.

N/S Chris Fileppo

I have no idea how the nickel/sam position is going to play out in 2026, but with Zae Jennings hitting the portal and even Israel Boyce, for that matter, it opens up the door for more playing time for Fileppo at either nickel or safety, hence the mention of Boyce.

Fileppo saw action on 104 defensive snaps this season, recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. A good chunk of those snaps (42) came in the regular season finale against Texas Tech. Per PFF, he graded out at 52.8 that game, but did have a grade of 67.3 on 17 running plays. Incoming freshmen Miles Khatri and Emory Snyder will be in the mix, and potentially a transfer.

