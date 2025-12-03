WVU Bolsters Defense with Signature of Edge Talent Kamdon Gillespie

The West Virginia University football program welcomes Kamdon Gillespie. Moments ago, the edge rusher sent in his National Letter of Intent to become the latest Mountaineer to sign on Wednesday, officially cementing his commitment and adding another dynamic defensive piece to WVU’s growing 2025 recruiting class.

EDGE Kamdon Gillespie's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: K_Gillespie3

Height: 6’3.” Weight: 245

Hometown: Mooresville, NC

High School: Mooresville

Other offers: Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Delaware, East Carolina, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Old Dominion, South Florida, Troy, Vanderbilt.

Scouting Report

Gillespie is a long, athletic defender who fits exactly what the coaching staff envisions in a Bandit, bringing the ideal combination of length, burst, and versatility to the edge. His speed is immediately noticeable, allowing him to chase down ball carriers from the backside and make plays along the line of scrimmage that many players simply can’t reach. He shows natural instincts when working on the edge, demonstrating an understanding of leverage, angles, and timing. Whether he’s dipping his shoulder and flattening around the corner with pure speed or using his length to create space before turning the corner, he consistently finds ways to stress offensive tackles. Gillespie also flashes the ability to drive a blocker vertically, forcing the pocket to collapse before cutting back inside to disrupt the quarterback. His combination of athletic traits, motor, and developing technique gives him the potential to be a constant presence in the backfield.

Projected Playing Time

The Bandit is one of the toughest defensive positions to find early playing time. However, the room is thin, and it’s expected the coaching staff will hit the transfer portal to fill the need with currently two returners from a season ago, and time with the strength and conditioning staff should usher his readiness come fall. Where he will have to make strides to compete for significant playing time will be pass coverage. It’s a big learning curve for any freshman, but it’s one more area the multi-facet position requires within Zac Alley’s defense. He’ll prove his value early as a pass rusher, and he will likely play special teams in year one, giving him valuable in-game reps and allowing the staff to gauge his development. With continued growth and a better command of the scheme, he will be more heavily involved in the defensive rotation in year two.

