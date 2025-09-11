Mountaineers Now

WVU Gearing Up for Massive Recruiting Weekend — Here's Who Will Be in Attendance

A huge couple of days are coming up for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Talley
It's gearing up to be a big weekend in Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl. Not only do the Mountaineers have a chance to rid themselves of the bad taste in their mouth with a victory over their bitter rival, but they can also make a statement to the recruits who will be in attendance for this one.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said earlier this week during his coach's show that this will be a massive weekend for them, making sure that those who are committed still feel at home and are locked in, while those who are undecided gain more interest in the program.

"This will be our biggest recruiting weekend. We have twenty-some commits that are coming, and there's another probably 15-20 guys that are going to be offered, some '27 kids that are coming here. This will be probably our biggest recruiting weekend of the year. It's an important weekend for us. We get to show them around, meet our fans, get to see the whole environment.

The transfer portal will still be a useful tool each offseason for the Mountaineers, but it's not going to be relied on as heavily as it was this year. Instead, it will be more of a complementary tool that can help fill holes at key spots, which is what it's intended for (from a team's perspective).

"We're going to lose a bunch of seniors this year, but we had to get what we had to get to have a team. But going forward, we'll have two-thirds more of our recruiting class will be from the high school ranks. We have twenty-some commits already, and we'll probably have another 10 or 12, and then we'll add a few from the portal as well. We'll be able to build from the high school level and get those guys three or four years in our system and develop them the way we want to develop."

Confirmed visitor list as of Thursday evening

2026

OL Rhett Morris (Ramsey, NJ)

LB Cameron Dwyer (West Palm Beach, FL)

S Emory Snyder (Bixby, OK)

2027

WR Carter Davis (Gulf Shores, AL)

WR Trey Haddad (Cleveland, OH)

TE Xavier Ratica (West Chester, OH)

OL Jaiden Lindsay (Olney, MD)

OL Landyn Moore (Princeton, WV)

OL Davis Seaman (Columbus, OH)

OL Mason Wilt (St. Clairsville, OH)

LB Rick Brown III (Harrisburg, PA)

LB Roman Thompson (Pittsburgh, PA)

2028

RB Jerome LaRue (Harrisburg, PA)

TE Dante Evans (Hermitage, PA)

LB Tysir Young (Middletown, DE

2030

RB Noel Devine Jr.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson

TE Sam Hamilton

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin

