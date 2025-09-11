WVU Gearing Up for Massive Recruiting Weekend — Here's Who Will Be in Attendance
It's gearing up to be a big weekend in Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl. Not only do the Mountaineers have a chance to rid themselves of the bad taste in their mouth with a victory over their bitter rival, but they can also make a statement to the recruits who will be in attendance for this one.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez said earlier this week during his coach's show that this will be a massive weekend for them, making sure that those who are committed still feel at home and are locked in, while those who are undecided gain more interest in the program.
"This will be our biggest recruiting weekend. We have twenty-some commits that are coming, and there's another probably 15-20 guys that are going to be offered, some '27 kids that are coming here. This will be probably our biggest recruiting weekend of the year. It's an important weekend for us. We get to show them around, meet our fans, get to see the whole environment.
The transfer portal will still be a useful tool each offseason for the Mountaineers, but it's not going to be relied on as heavily as it was this year. Instead, it will be more of a complementary tool that can help fill holes at key spots, which is what it's intended for (from a team's perspective).
"We're going to lose a bunch of seniors this year, but we had to get what we had to get to have a team. But going forward, we'll have two-thirds more of our recruiting class will be from the high school ranks. We have twenty-some commits already, and we'll probably have another 10 or 12, and then we'll add a few from the portal as well. We'll be able to build from the high school level and get those guys three or four years in our system and develop them the way we want to develop."
Confirmed visitor list as of Thursday evening
2026
OL Rhett Morris (Ramsey, NJ)
LB Cameron Dwyer (West Palm Beach, FL)
S Emory Snyder (Bixby, OK)
2027
WR Carter Davis (Gulf Shores, AL)
WR Trey Haddad (Cleveland, OH)
TE Xavier Ratica (West Chester, OH)
OL Jaiden Lindsay (Olney, MD)
OL Landyn Moore (Princeton, WV)
OL Davis Seaman (Columbus, OH)
OL Mason Wilt (St. Clairsville, OH)
LB Rick Brown III (Harrisburg, PA)
LB Roman Thompson (Pittsburgh, PA)
2028
RB Jerome LaRue (Harrisburg, PA)
TE Dante Evans (Hermitage, PA)
LB Tysir Young (Middletown, DE
2030
RB Noel Devine Jr.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley
RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson
TE Sam Hamilton
OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf
LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
David Pollack Gets WVU Helmet & Instantly Starts Singing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Narduzzi Gives WVU Backhanded Compliment and Hints at Scars Fans Still Dwell On
Pitt QB Eli Holstein Leans Into Villain Role Ahead of Backyard Brawl
Is WVU One of the Worst 25 Teams in the Country? One CBS Sports Analyst Thinks So
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Pitt Preview + Prediction