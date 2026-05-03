WVU Gets Big Commitment, Landing St. John's Transfer Guard Joson Sanon

Ross Hodge has struck once again in the transfer portal, landing a commitment from former St. John's guard Joson Sanon (6'5", 200 lbs), according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

Sanon was a very highly-rated four-star recruit coming out of high school, checking in at No. 23 in the class of 2024 rankings by ESPN. He signed with Arizona State, picking the Sun Devils over offers from Arizona, Alabama, Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, UNLV, and several others.

In his lone year with the Sun Devils, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting42% from the field and 36% from three-point range. This past season with St. John's, he took more of a backseat with his role offensively and in general, but still managed to score 7.9 points per game on 33% shooting from both the floor and downtown.

WVU assistant coach Yusuf Ali, who has done an incredible job on the recruiting trail, was a big part of this addition as well. Ali was on Bobby Hurley's staff last year in Tempe and had formed a strong relationship with Sanon. He's played a pivotal role in the additions of Miles Sadler, Aliou Dioum, Amadou Seini, and Mouhamed Sylla.

Where he fits in with the Mountaineers

The versatility of Sanon is what will allow Ross Hodge to do a bunch of different things. He'll primarily be an off-ball guard, but can handle it extremely well, averaging just 1.2 turnovers per game for his career, so if needed, he can run the point. Depending on what West Virginia finishes out the roster with, he may even see some action on the wing when Seydou Traore needs a rest. This was the perfect veteran backcourt pickup for WVU — super talented, can make shots, can switch 1-3, and can defend. I expect Finley Bizjack and Seydou Traore to start at the two and the three, so Sanon will come off the bench and likely be the first guy subbed into the game at either spot, and possibly at point for Miles Sadler.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's current roster

* - walk-on

G: Miles Sadler, Martin Somerville, Amir Jenkins

G: Finley Bizjack, Joson Sanon, Keonte Greybear, MJ Feenane*

G/F: Seydou Traore, Evans Barning Jr., Max Olejasz*

F: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhammad Sylla, Aliou Dioum, Amadou Seini