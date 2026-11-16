WVU Lands Former Alabama EDGE Commit Stevan Thornton III

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment on Monday from class of 2027 edge rusher Stevan Thornton III (6'5", 215 lbs) out of Cairo High School in Georgia.

The one-time Alabama commit picked the Mountaineers over Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

He also holds offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, South Florida, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, Tulsa, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.

Evalutation

Super long, athletic, and a quick first step off the ball. On paper, he has a bit of a lanky build, and while there is still plenty of room for him to grow into his frame and fill out, he's not necessarily super light. Obviously, with his speed and get-off, he can blow past an offensive tackle regularly, but he'll also use some power rushing moves as well. Playing through physicality is not much of an issue right now, but what he will see at the next level will be far different and something that he will have to adapt to.

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Ideally, Thornton will be able to come in, pack on some weight, and make an impact on special teams as a true freshman. Playing his way into a rotational role on defense is probably more realistic by year two, when he is a year into the program and is able to hold up more consistently physically.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB: Andre Phillip II

RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes

TE: Luke Linder

OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham

DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts

EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Stevan Thornton

LB: Wesley Flamer, Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Broncs Baker

CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner

LS: Warren Flatt

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.

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