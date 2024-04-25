WVU QB Sean Boyle to Enter Transfer Portal
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Boyle announced on X that he is entering the transfer portal.
Boyle came to West Virginia as a part of the 2023 recruiting class and was viewed as a bit of a late bloomer in the recruiting process. At Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina, Boyle played in a completely different style of offense and had to adjust to a more spread out attack in Morgantown. He did, however, throw for 1,941 yards, 20 touchdowns, and three picks while completing 68% of his passes as a senior.
Boyle chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Memphis, Rutgers, South Florida, and a few others. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
This leaves the Mountaineers with just two scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster - Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol. They do have two others in the room as walk-ons - Scott Kean and Jackson Crist - and have incoming freshman Khalil Wilkins who will arrive this summer.