A New Chapter in Tampa for Former Mountaineer Defender

Former West Virginia University bandit MarShon Oxley entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will take his talent south to Tampa and suit up for the USF Bulls.

Oxley appeared in nine games for the Mountaineers last season, recording 15 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He posted a season-high two tackles in six different contests while providing valuable rotational depth along the defensive front.

Prior to his time in Morgantown, the South Central Los Angeles, California native enjoyed a breakout 2024 season at Hutchinson Community College, where he emerged as one of the most disruptive defenders in the JUCO ranks. Oxley earned NJCAA First Team All-America honors and First Team All-KJCCC Defense recognition after playing a key role in the Blue Dragons’ championship run.

He helped lead Hutchinson to an 11–1 record and the NJCAA National Championship, finishing the season with 42 total tackles, including 12 sacks. Oxley recorded multiple sacks in four games and logged multiple tackles for loss in four contests, underscoring his consistent impact as an edge rusher.

Before his JUCO success, Oxley spent two seasons at Colorado State. After redshirting in 2022, he appeared in 11 games during the 2023 season, totaling 26 tackles, including 12 solo stops, along with four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, WR Christian Hamilton, WR Jordan McCants, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, BAN Keenan Eck, BAN Curtis Jones Jr., LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, LB Ben Bogle, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy.

