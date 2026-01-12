How Many of Neal Brown's Recruits Remain on West Virginia's Roster?

Rich Rodriguez flipped the West Virginia football roster last year, bringing in nearly 80 new players. This offseason, we've seen over 40 Mountaineers depart the program for the portal, while 26 transfers are set to join the team, alongside the 48 players who signed back in December.

In the old days, it used to take four to five years before a coach had 100% of "his guys" in the program. Not anymore. There are just fourteen players remaining who committed to and played for Neal Brown, while there are four others who committed to his staff, but have only played for Rich Rodriguez.

Here's the breakdown.

Committed to and played for Brown's staff

WR Jaden Bray

OL Griffin Fogle (former walk-on)

OL Andreas Hunter (former walk-on)

OL Raymond Kovalesky (former walk-on)

OL Nick Krahe

OL Landen Livingston

DL Nate Gabriel

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

LB Ben Cutter

CB Jayden Bell (former walk-on)

CB Keyshawn Robinson

K Nate Flower

LS Macguire Moss

LS Kaden Seller

Committed to Brown’s staff, only played for Rodriguez

QB Scotty Fox Jr.

DL Taylor Brown

DL Brandon Caesar

DL Wilnerson Telemaque

Best of the rest that remains

QB Scotty Fox Jr. - Two 300-yard performances and snapping a seven-year drought against ranked teams on the road. Not a bad freshman campaign, especially when you consider the offensive line issues and the lack of help at the skill positions. He'll enter a battle with Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr., beginning this spring.

WR Jaden Bray - The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has never been able to show Mountaineer fans what type of impact he can make, thanks to a pair of foot injuries. If he's healthy, he will be at the top of the depth chart and quickly become one of the favorites for whoever wins the starting QB job.

OL Nick Krahe & Landen Livingston - The only two bright spots from the offensive line this past season. It's hard to put much blame on them, considering they were stout in pass protection and had no help beside them. Improved guard play will allow them to make big strides in 2026.

